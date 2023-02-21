Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Italy is threatened with another drought. Hardly any snow and not enough rain. The winter has been far too dry so far. Now environmentalists are sounding the alarm.

Rome – After the hot summer of 2022, Italy is suffering from a winter that is too dry. In the north of Italy in particular, the drought is taking on alarming proportions, according to environmentalists. The rivers and lakes suffer. According to the environmental organization Legambiente, 53 percent less snow has fallen in the Italian Alps in recent months than the long-term average.

Drought alarm in Italy: environmentalists call for national water strategy

In the Po basin, the country’s largest river, precipitation has even fallen by 61 percent. The north and center of the Apennines are also affected – a mountain range that runs through large parts of Italy. Incidentally, it is also warmer than average in the winter month of February.

The appeal to the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “We need a national water strategy”. Specifically, the environmentalists propose various measures to reduce water consumption and better use of rainwater.

Italy: Lake Garda threatened by record drought

The consequences of the drought were already visible on Lake Garda in November. The situation has worsened in recent months at the Germans’ favorite lake. The water level in February is still at an all-time low. In order to protect the water volume of Lake Garda, the first savings measures were decided. The outflow into the Minicio was throttled.

Extreme drought on Lake Garda: near Sirmione, the famous island of Isola di San Biagio is within walking distance. © Dominik Bartl

Drought in winter: Italy hopes for rain and snow

There is currently an exceptional high pressure situation in Italy. In Venice, there is mud instead of romance. Gondolas lie dry in the mud. The lagoon city suffers from “aqua bassa” (low water). From the middle of the week, however, the weather is expected to change. The authority responsible for the Po river, “Autorità di Bacino Distrettuale del Fiume Po”, is hoping for the same. The weather forecast is deteriorating and precipitation is to be expected. In the Alps, especially in the west, “considerable amounts of snow” are expected. (ml)