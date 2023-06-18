Levante had finished third in Spain’s second tier this season, one spot above Deportivo Alavés by one point. With a 0-0 score twice, there would be no penalty shootout, but Levante would be promoted because it finished above Alavés in the league.
The fans of Levante celebrated deep into extra time, but it still went wrong. Levante defender Rober Pier got the ball against his hand and after minutes of VAR deliberation, the ball still hit the spot. It was the Basque striker Asier Villalibre (25) who coolly used the penalty in minute 129 and shot the club from the Basque capital Vitoria-Gasteiz back to La Liga.
Levante had already dealt with number six Albacete in the semi-finals of the play-offs for promotion. Deportivo Alavés was too strong for Basque neighbor Eibar in the previous round.
Champions Granada and Las Palmas were already certain of promotion to La Liga. Elche, RCD Espanyol and Real Valladolid were relegated to La Liga 2, formerly known as Segunda División.
