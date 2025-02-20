Carlos Alcaraz, unable to find the necessary continuity to straighten a match that was put up from the beginning, said goodbye to the Doha tournament surpassed by Czech Jiri Leheckka that even this confrontation had never been able to win a player among the three best in the world (6-3, 3-6 and 6-4).

Alcaraz paid the fluctuations of his game that already appeared at Wednesday’s meeting, against the Italian Luca Nardi, 84 of the world, and with which a set was also left. Before Leheckka, a rival without great results but with more performance than the transalpinepaid those comings and turns on the scoreboard. He had the game in his hand, but he escaped.

And it happened in each of the sets. In the first one broke the Spanish and stood with 2-1 and the serve on his side. But Leheckka, with a great service and an offensive game that increases its effectiveness on a hard track, not only amended the situation. But won four set games to put the score in face and put on the game. The set was pointed out. Alcaraz went against the countercurrent.

The Murcian, who had seven victories in a row in his recent matches, the five of the Rotterdam tournament he won and the two of Doha until he reached the quarterfinals, had to row to balance the situation.

He stagnated in the quarterfinals that he has reached for the third time so far this season after those of the Australia and Rotterdam Open But he didn’t give him for semifinals although he improved in the second setwhere it acquired an advantage of 4-1 that did keep until closing with 6-3 and bring the outcome to the final sleeve.

Alcaraz, who had only lost once against a player who was the first twenty of the ranking in a quarterfinals, also against a Czech, Tomas Machac in the 1000 Masters of Shanghai last year, he took run in the third. It seemed that the triumph could not escape the Spaniard who had won Leheckka in the only face to previous face, in Queens of 2023, because he was able to break soon, in the fifth game, and place himself with 4-2. He had more opportunities for Break to reach 5-2 but he did not get it. And it is disconnected. Not only gave that partial, but also the following.

Leheckka, who always kept the guy against level players and who has been able to snatch sets from players like Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner, This time a major award obtained. He won five games in a row and won the rest, in the game after two hours and ten minutes to take Alcaraz from a new victory in an event of category 500. He had twelve games won -peppers in 2024, Rotterdam 2025 and the Two of Doha- but crashed at the decisive moment, on semifinal doors.





Leheckka advanced, who has two titles in his history, the second this year, in Brisbane, and that will play for a new final against the winner of the duel between the Italian Matteo Berrettini and the British Jack Draper.