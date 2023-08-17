with videoThere has been shock and great dismay at the tragic death of GP Bert ter Horst. The man from Harderwijk died on Wednesday from the consequences of a stabbing at his home in Piemonte in Italy. A Dutch boy first stabbed his father to death, after which he also hit Ter Horst.
Teak Dijkstra
Latest update:
13:14
