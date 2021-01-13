In a doubly dramatic day in Italy, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi opened the government crisis while announcing that the deaths from the pandemic reached 80,326, in addition to 15,744 infected and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Renzi announced the resignations from the government of Ministers Teresa Bellanova and Elena Bonetti and of an undersecretary, all three from his Italia Viva party.

73% of Italians responded to a poll condemning Renzi for his decision to produce an institutional fracture as the coronavirus pandemic worsens and a third wave of diffusion of Covid-19 is feared more disastrous than the other two of the epidemic that started on February 21.

Three out of four Italians considered in the poll that Renzi was acting to impose his “personal interests”.

Giuseppe Conte’s challenge

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte may respond with a speech in Parliament and then submit your resignation and that of your government before President Sergio Mattarella. Alternatively, you can visit President Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace and present your resignation directly to him.

Once the crisis is open, the president will probably entrust Conte himself with the attempt to form a new government, the third of his term.

Italy is a parliamentary country in which governments are born and die in the legislative chambers.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, returns to the Chigi Palace, seat of government, after a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella. Photo: REUTERS

If Conte fails in his attempt, the president can call another candidate or dissolve the chambers and call an early general election.

The advance of the right

All polls indicate that the early elections would be won by the center-right opposition. In his press conference on Wednesday in a room of Parliament, he said that “we will never unite with the anti-European and sovereignist rights.”

Renzi was ready to join a new government of the center-left parliamentary majority. Political observers believe that Conte, who emerges weakened from this crisis, will replace to obtain the vote of confidence, especially in the Senate, the 20 deputies and 17 senators of Italia Viva, Renzi’s party, which the polls assign a popularity around 3%.

Conte has no choice but to seek consensus, especially in the Senate, where the withdrawal of Renzi legislators leaves the government in a minority, in the so-called parliamentary “swamp” of deputies and senators enrolled in the mixed group due to their political dissidents or they belong to small organizations. They would be the group of “responsible” who would help him give life to a new Executive.

Conte’s confrontation with Renzi, who was prime minister representing the Democratic party for three years, makes the prospect of his group participating in a third government of the current prime minister uncertain.

Chinstrap police officers in the famous Vittorio Emanuele gallery, in the center of Milan, one of the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

This Wednesday the center of Rome, with few people due to the pandemic and the cold, was shaken by Prime Minister Conte’s decision to walk back from a meeting, whose content was not revealed, with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. A crowd of journalists huddled together brandishing cell phones as Conte approached Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the government, demanding statements.

New restrictions due to the pandemic

Conte acknowledged that the health situation is dramatic “because the number of infected people is increasing in other European countries and also among us, apparently with the presence of mutated variants of the corona virus.” Of what he spoke to the president, not a word.

The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, had presented an alarming panorama hours before. He said that “the pandemic data are getting worse” and presented a new restriction plan that Parliament approved by a long majority.

San Marco Square, in Venice, semi empty this Wednesday, due to restrictions due to the advance of the pandemic in Italy. Photo: EFE

“Twelve regions result in a high level of risk and have been assigned the orange high risk zone,” he announced.

The other eight are in the medium risk zone, yellow. None have been declared in the “red” zone, where the most rigid measures are applied, but without a permanent quarantine as many scientists claim, who maintain the need not to waste more time in the face of dangers due to the increase in infected and dead.

Speranza said that the general worsening of the epidemiological picture shows that there are twelve regions where the number of patients admitted to intensive care has increased above 30% of occupied beds. Also, most regions exceed the alert level of 40% among other hospitalized patients suffering from Covid-19.

The minister clarified that Lombardy, the main region of the country, with its capital in Milan, along with Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Sicily and Veneto, risk ending up in the “red zone” due to the increase in the 21 indices that show the alternatives of the pandemic .

Speranza asked to extend the state of emergency until April.

The Health Minister praised the vaccination campaign. He said that “it is a satisfaction to announce that we are the first among the countries of the European Union for the supply of vaccines against Covid 19.

“With vaccinations we will defeat the virus, which has numbered months,” he said. While Speranza was speaking to Parliament, more than 810 thousand inoculated were surpassed throughout the country.

The minister said that Italy has already reserved 226 million doses that will grow to 250 million in the coming weeks. “We have managed through the European Union twice the doses necessary to vaccinate all Italians.”

Cinemas and theaters close

Restrictive measures include the early closure of bars and restaurants, the permanent closure of cinemas, theaters and show rooms, as well as the reduction of the hours of some businesses. In the case of the red zone, the closure of businesses is complete, except for those considered essential, such as food, pharmacies and newspaper kiosks.

In the orange areas limited movement of people is allowed, but the curfew valid from November between 22 and 6 in the morning.

Bars and restaurants must close at 18 and are only allowed to sell at home.

At home, a maximum of two people who are not living together can be received, as happened in the Christmas holidays, although many did not respect the limitations and It is expected that in the coming days a wave of infected by the end of the year parties will arrive it will just precede the third wave that many believe will arrive fueled by highly contagious mutant viruses.

The fear of mutated viruses is the threat that causes the greatest alarm in Italy after the ravages already suffered by Great Britain, Ireland, Germany and other European countries.

The first major “variant” of Covid 19 bears the acronym CD614G noticed in late February in northern Italy and has spread rapidly. This mutated virus is 13 times faster in its replication than the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic began in late 2019.

The most feared, because two dozen infected have arrived in Italy from Great Britain, is the “English variant”, which contains 23 mutations. Known as B 1.1.7, the 501 mutation produces the bleakest predictions due to its ability to reproduce very quickly in infections.

Of further concern is the “South African variant”, N501Y, which harbors higher amounts of virus from the other strains. The Pfizer laboratory is conducting tests to verify the efficacy of the most widespread vaccine that predominates in the US and Europe, against the South African variant.

Ugur Sahin, the founder of the German laboratory BioNtech, which developed the Pfizer vaccine, said it takes “a few weeks” to understand the characteristics of N501Y and whether it affects the ability to neutralize the virus in Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines.

Rome, correspondent

CB