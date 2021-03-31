France is tightening the measures because of the dramatic corona situation and closes its schools for weeks. The situation in the intensive care units continues to deteriorate.

Paris – France is closing schools across the country for three weeks due to the corona pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron announced this in a televised address on Wednesday evening. Nationwide distance classes will be held for one week, followed by two weeks of spring break. It is the first time in the current school year that schools in France are closed due to Corona. In addition, restrictions on citizens and businesses, which are already largely in place, will be extended across the country.

Corona situation in France significantly aggravated – intensive wards overcrowded

In France it had been speculated for some time that Macron would turn to his compatriots again because of the tense situation. Prime Minister Jean Castex recently announced further restrictions on several occasions. Schools in France have so far only been closed during the first strict lockdown last spring. After that, Macron insisted on keeping this open as long as possible.

The corona situation in France has worsened again significantly. Hospitals in the greater Paris area in particular raised the alarm because the intensive care units were overcrowded. The number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week was recently a good 375 nationwide. Last week, Germany classified France as a high-incidence area and tightened the entry regulations. In the country with around 67 million inhabitants, more than 95,000 people have died so far. (dpa)