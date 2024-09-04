A very serious accident between a car and a bicycle occurred on the morning of Tuesday 3 September in the municipality of Campo di Trens, in Trento. The one who got the worst of it was a 12 year old of the place, called Oliver Saxl who unfortunately lost his life practically instantly.

As per usual practice, all investigations into the incident are now underway. investigations of the case and the officers who intervened seized both vehicles. At the moment the dynamics of this accident are still unclear.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the morning of Tuesday 3 September. Precisely in the area near the sports field of Trens Fieldwhich is located in the province of Trento. Oliver, who would have turned 13 in just two months, was riding his bikes and maybe he was reaching his friends.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the young man collided with a car. The impact immediately appeared violent and serious. For this reason, those present asked for the prompt intervention of the paramedics, with the hope of being able to do something to help the child.

Accident in Campo di Trens between car and bike, the death of the 12-year-old and the investigations into the case

Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes, from the White Cross ambulance to the Fire Department. However, they could do nothing for the boy. They tried to revive him in vain for a short time, but in the end they had no choice but to acknowledge his death.

As is usual in these cases, all routine investigations are now underway on the incident. It is not yet clear what happened, but the next few hours to reconstruct the dynamics.

The agents in fact, have placed under kidnapping both the car and the bike. Now they will probably hear the stories of the people who were present at the time of the tragedy. There will be further updates on what happened soon.