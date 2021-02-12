So far, scientists have hoped that those who have recovered from Corona will not become life-threatening due to renewed infection with virus mutations. But far from it.

Paris – The corona case of a patient in France causes great concern among experts. A 58-year-old was infected with the South African virus mutation * and is now in mortal danger.

The unusual: Previously, the man had survived the infection with the classic virus. The sick person had only slight symptoms. Now it looks much worse for his health.

The case illustrates the fact that the South African variant can cause severe reinfection after an initial mild infection with the original coronavirus * variant, wrote the French authors of a study that the specialist magazine wrote Clinical Infectious Diseases published. On the German border with Austria, there is also concern about the dangers of the corona mutation *.

Coronavirus mutation: No immunity after previous illness

The dramatic course of the patient’s illness in France had shown that “the immunity developed after the first infection did not prevent re-infection with the South African variant”.

The sick man, who also suffers from asthma, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in September 2020. At the time he complained of a fever and shortness of breath. However, the symptoms disappeared after a few days. The 58-year-old then tested negative twice in December.

However, he had to go to the hospital again in January, this time the South African variant of the coronavirus * was found in the patient. In contrast to his first corona illness, his condition worsened considerably. The man currently has to be artificially ventilated and his life is in danger.

Corona mutation: Apparently not all vaccines are effective against virus variants

Cases have already become known several times in which a person who had previously contracted the original coronavirus was later also infected with a virus variant. However, in these previously known cases of illness, the second illnesses were usually less severe than the first.

Like the Brazilian and British corona mutation *, the variant first detected in South Africa at the end of 2020 is considered highly contagious. According to the two vaccine manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna, their products also work against the new South African mutant. In contrast, a study showed that the Astrazeneca vaccine may not be entirely effective against the South African virus mutation.