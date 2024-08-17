Fear and dismay yesterday in a playground in San Sebastiano al Vesuvio. In this location located in the province of Naples, in fact, three children were at the playground “Mini Flight of the Swallow” when they fell from the carousel following a piston failure.

The playground

Here’s what happened.

Naples, three children fall from carousel due to a fault

A game time it turned into a big scare for three little ones children and their parents. These were in a playground in San Sebastiano al Vesuvio, an amusement area called Mini Flight of the Swallow.

Location of the accident

The three children had chosen to go on the carouselbut in the middle of the ride the cabin fell to the ground. Obviously all this caused a great fright and the little ones were admitted to the hospital in Naples.

Luckily their conditions did not appear serious and within a few hours they were discharged with a very light prognosis. The Carabinieri then went to the site for further checks, while the carousel involved in the accident was placed under seizure.

The first reconstructions after the accident

The Carabinieri and the police forces have begun to investigate the dynamics of the accident. It seems that the fault that caused the fall is attributable to the piston operation of the carousel on which the three children were playing.

Carousel

The cabin that fell was shaped like a hot air balloon and it is precisely because of this conformation that it fell to the ground faster than normal. The little ones, who are between 4 and 7 years old, are fine even if, obviously, they were very scared.

Luckily they didn’t report anything else except a few small ones. bruise but they will surely remember this completely unexpected experience forever. We therefore await further investigations to find out whether the piston failure could have been predicted and avoided.