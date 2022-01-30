The Egyptian team scored the worst possible start, as Moroccan star Ashraf Hakimi got a penalty kick in the third minute, which was successfully executed by Sofiane Boufal.

The progress of the “Atlas Lions” continued throughout the first half, and it dominated the match with its level.

But the Egyptian team returned to the match strongly in the second half, and began creating dangerous opportunities, until the captain of the “Pharaohs” Mohamed Salah managed to score the equalizing goal in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of a return ball from goalkeeper Yassin Bono.

The Egyptian team had to use the third goalkeeper, Mohamed Sobhi, after goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Gabal was injured at the end of the original time.

And Abu Jabal himself was a substitute for the main goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shennawy, who was injured in the previous match against Côte d’Ivoire.

The Egyptian team scored the “killer” winning goal thanks to the brilliance of its star Mohamed Salah, who penetrated in his favorite way from the right side, and passed a magical pass to his colleague Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, who easily deposited it in the net, in the 100th minute.

The Egyptian national team will face Cameroon in the semi-final match, on Wednesday evening.