Last night’s accident in Reggio Emilia is tragic: a 22-year-old girl and three 10, 12 and 2-year-old children lose their lives

An entire family was completely destroyed around 20:30 last night, Sunday 30 October. The ugly crash occurred at Reggio Emilia, on the homonymous road notorious for such episodes. A young mother, her two-year-old son and her younger brothers aged 10 and 12, lost her life. The section was closed for hours, to allow rescuers and firefighters to operate.

Another very unfortunate episode that occurred on the Via Emilia, a sadly known road section for claims of this type that have broken the lives of many.

Yesterday’s was particularly dramatic as regards the balance of people who have lost their lives.

Around 8:30 pm, a car, probably driven by a very young woman, lost its grip on the asphalt and went off the road. colliding very violently against a house built right on the roadside.

The accident occurred precisely in the locality Cadèwhile the Fiat Stilo on which the family was traveling was heading from Reggio Emilia to Parma.

The victims of the accident in Reggio Emilia

The car in which the five people were traveling would have lost grip with the asphalt and would have gone off the carriageway by a few meters. Unfortunately enough to collide with a concrete structure, the old seat of Antares Cucine.

In the clash the wall of the rustic is crumbled and the machine reduced to a chilling pile of sheet metal.

The medical rescuers ei Fire fighterswho like those present on the scene of the accident, barely held back the tears for the scene they found themselves in front of.

Four victims, all of Albanian origins. A 22-year-old woman, her younger siblings aged 10 and 12 and her nearly two-year-old son.

In the car with them also the company of the woman and dad of the small child, who in dramatic conditions was transported in red code to the Reggio Emilia hospital.

On the spot they arrived shortly after too two relatives of the victimswhich did not hold up to the great torment in seeing the 4 white sheets spread out on the ground. One of these was the mother of the 22-year-old and the boys of 10 and 12 and the grandmother of the 2-year-old. She was also taken to hospital following a sickness.