News has come from the United States of America in the last few hours and has shocked millions of fans from all over the world. Ken Block, rally driver, entrepreneur and social media star, has died at the age of 55. He was in Utah and reportedly suffered a sled accident.

A beginning of the year which has already brought several unpleasant news concerning sports, cinema and social stars.

Yesterday the news spread of the double disease diagnosed in Martina Navratilova. The former tennis number one, capable of setting dozens of records, of winning 59 Grand Slam titles, including nine times the Wimbledon tournament, has in fact said that he discovered he had two forms of cancerone in the throat and one in the breast.

Also yesterday, the news of a very serious accident that happened to Jeremy Renner spread. The global movie star, star of Marvel movies and two-time Academy Award nominee would stay crushed by his snowcat. The vehicle would have passed on his leg, causing him to lose a lot of blood. At the moment the actor is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Also on the snow was Ken Block. The rally driverwho has made a job of off-road and drift, capturing the attention of fans from all over the world.

The disappearance of Ken Block

The accident would have occurred yesterday afternoon, while the pilot was carrying out an off-track session aboard one snowmobilein the mountains of Utahnear Woodland, Wasatch County.

Ken would lose control of the sled, fall to the ground, then finish crushed under the vehicle itself.

The tragic announcement of his departure has arrived on the social profiles of the Hoonigan, the racing team that he founded himself. In a note they wrote: