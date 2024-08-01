Unfortunately, the terrible trail of blood that continues to plague the Italian streets during this hot Italian summer does not seem to be stopping. The latest accident fatal, in chronological order, occurred during the night between Wednesday 31 July and Thursday 1 August on the Acque Alte road, not far from the Borgo Piave roundabout, on the outskirts of the city of Latina. Four vehicles were involved in a dramatic pile-up, which unfortunately resulted in a very heavy toll: two dead and three injured.

Fatal accident in Latina

The dynamics of the serious accident that occurred in the province of Latina

The dramatic accident that occurred last night on the road High Watersin the province of Latina, unfortunately resulted in the death of two people and the injuries of three others.

At the moment, the traffic police officers of Aprilia are busy reconstructing the tragic accident by carrying out all the usual surveys. They will be useful for tracing the exact dynamics of the accident and identifying any responsibilities.

According to what has emerged from the initial investigations carried out by the investigators, a Honda which proceeded from the capital towards Borgo Podgora collided with the left side of a microcar in which a 16-year-old was traveling that was exiting the Acqua Bianca road. Then, while overtaking, the Honda ended up against a tree and overturned. Two other cars were involved.

A terrible chain accident culminated with the Toyota violently impacting a tree located outside the roadway and overturning the car itself.

The rescue intervention

The 118 ambulances and the fire brigade arrived promptly at the scene of the accident. Unfortunately, the paramedics were unable to do anything for two of the five passengers in the Toyota, who died instantly. The other three, including the driver, were transferred to the hospital with a red code. Saint Mary Goretti: are in very serious conditions.

Fortunately, the drivers of the other cars involved were unharmed.

The dynamics are being reconstructed by the Traffic Police officers of Aprilia who are proceeding with the exact reconstruction of the accident. The public prosecutor also arrived at the scene of the impact, Joseph Bontempo.

The article Dramatic accident in the night, there are two dead and three injured, the situation is serious: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Dramatic #accident #night #dead #injured #situation #happened