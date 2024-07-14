A dramatic road accident occurred last night in the Mirabella Eclamo area, unfortunately the worst off were the ones who got the worst of it four young people who were between 19 and 21 years old. When help arrived there was nothing more that could be done for them.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are underway. investigations to clarify the exact dynamics. Another vehicle appears to have been involved, but fortunately the two occupants only reported minor trauma.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly after the midnight on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July. Precisely along the state road of Puglia, at the height of the municipality of Mirabella Eclanowhich is located in the province of Avellino. The four boys were between 19 and 21 years old and were all on board a Mercedes.

Two of their peers were behind them and they were all going to a ice cream shop of the place. When suddenly, however, for reasons still under investigation by the police, the 21-year-old driving the small car has lost control. After invading the opposite lane and colliding with a Panda, he ended up racing against a Wall.

Accident in the night, the death of the four young people and the first investigations of the case

The impact immediately appeared very serious. In fact, their friends, who were behind them and witnessed the accident, immediately asked the intervention of the health workers and also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

Unfortunately for the 21 year old from Frigento, who was driving the car, he was no longer there nothing to do. Like him, his friends, all 19 years old, from Grottaminarda and Mirabella Eclano are deceased practically on the spot.

The two occupants who were on board the Fiat Panda ended up with the car on a ditch. Despite the severity of the impact, they suffered minor injuries. The identity of the victims is not known at this time, but further investigations will be necessary. investigations to give concrete answers about what happened.