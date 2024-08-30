A new very serious road accident occurred during the night between Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th August. The worst off was a 23 years oldwho was driving his car and which unfortunately overturned after going off the road.

As per usual practice, the officers who intervened at the moment are doing all they can investigations of the case. For now however, the first surveys do not show that there are other means involved in the accident, which unfortunately led to very serious consequences.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred during the night between Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th August, on a late summer night. Precisely along via Bergamo, in the municipality of Trevigliowhich is located in the province of Bergamo. The boy called Laugh Essajdani Maybe he had gone out with his friends and was returning to his home.

He was a resident in the area of Arcorein Brianza. Probably after saying goodbye to his friends, he got behind the wheel of his car and was perhaps heading home. When suddenly, however, the unthinkable happened. For reasons currently being investigated by the police, the young man has lost control of his vehicle and is went off the road.

The death of the 23-year-old and the investigation into the serious accident in which he was involved

Unfortunately it is overturned several times with his car. Passers-by, seeing the car reduced to a pile of sheet metal, decided to ask for the prompt intervention of the health workers and the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

However, when the doctors took charge of the boy, they realized that there was nothing more that could be done for him. Due to the violent impact he lost his life almost instantly.

The news of this sudden and heartbreaking disappearance has upset thousands of people and many are remembering him with condolence posts on social media. In the meantime, the officers who intervened are working to reconstruct the dynamics, even if for now there do not appear to be any other vehicles involved.