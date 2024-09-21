A very serious one accident road accident is what happened during the night in the small town of Saint Mary of Sala. Unfortunately the toll is very serious, since a boy died instantly, while two people are in hospital and their conditions are very serious.

As is standard practice in these cases, all investigations are underway regarding the incident. investigations routine. The officers who intervened after taking the relevant measurements are now working to understand the exact dynamics and obviously any responsibilities on the part of the two motorists.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around the1 am between Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September. Precisely along the regional road 15, which is located in the municipality of Santa Maria di Sala, in the province of VeniceIt is not clear why, but for now there appear to be two cars involved.

The boy who died was driving one of these and perhaps, after an evening with friends, was returning home. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons yet to be determined by the police, the two cars that were proceeding from opposite directions of travel, yes they are collided head-on.

Accident in Santa Maria di Sala, the dynamics of the accident and the death of the boy

One of the vehicles has overturned several times along the roadway, while the other ended up in a drainage channel that runs alongside the road. At the moment what happened is still unclear, but further investigations by the officers will be necessary.

Passers-by immediately noticed the severity of the accident, for this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers. In addition to them, the Fire Brigade also arrived on site, who had to work for a long time to free the trapped people between the sheets of their vehicles.

However, when they entrusted the boy to the care of doctors, they could not help but note his death. The other two people involved, once stabilized on site, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. One of them appears to be in life-threatening. There will be further updates on the incident shortly.