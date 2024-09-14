Very serious accident during the night between three vehicles, a 27 year old unfortunately died on the spot, his girlfriend is in desperate conditions

A very serious road accident occurred during the night between Friday 13th and Saturday 14th September, on the streets of Battipaglia. Unfortunately, a 27 years old who lost control of his car, after colliding with other vehicles, died practically instantly.

As is standard procedure on the incident, all the investigations of the case are now underway by the police. The community is now in mourning after learning upon awakening the terrible news of this loss so heartbreaking and premature.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 3am between Friday 13th and Saturday 14th September. Precisely along the road that connects Olevano sul Tusciano to Battipagliain the province of Salerno. The 27-year-old who was a resident in this very first municipality, was not alone in the car, with him there was a lasswho was perhaps his girlfriend.

However, it was just out of the blue that the unthinkable happened. For reasons yet to be determined by the police, the young man would have lost control of his vehicle, probably due to a distraction or another speed and he is collided with two other cars. It is not yet clear whether these were stationary or moving.

The heartbreaking death of 27-year-old after collision with his car

Due to the violent impact, many people realized what had happened and asked for prompt intervention of the health workers and also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

Doctors tried to revive the 27-year-old for a long time, but in the end they had no other choice but to surrender. Unfortunately due to the violent impact, it is deceased practically on the spot.

The girl who was in the car with him is now hospitalized and her conditions appear to be very serious. serious. In the meantime, the agents are working to understand the dynamics of this accident, which led to a serious and heartbreaking loss.