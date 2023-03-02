Dramatic accident during the night in Mazara Del Vallo: a 30-year-old man died instantly and a pregnant woman is in very serious condition

It is these hours the news of a dramatic accident traffic, which occurred late last night in Mazara Del Vallo, in the province of Trapani, in Sicily. A car carrying four people, in an attempt to escape a road police checkpoint, crashed into a concrete wall and overturned. A 30 year old man he lost his life on the spot, the other three passengers were seriously injured.

Keep scrolling the trail of blood on Italian roads, caused by the ever increasing number of accidents. In the night just passed yet another, in which a man of only 30 years of age lost his life.

The tragedy occurred in Mazara De Vallo, in the province of Trapani, in Sicily. Late at night, one Gray Peugeot 407with 4 people on board, evaded a road police checkpoint and began its escape.

In the attempt to escapegiven the high speed and the wet asphalt due to the rain, the car lost grip with the asphalt and ended up crashing into the reinforced concrete wall of a private house. After the impact, the same vehicle overturned.

The checkpoint was in place on Via Salemi, road that the car was traveling at very high speed. The clash took place at via della Pace, an alley that leads to the city cemetery.

For a 30-year-old man, there was nothing they could do

The first to rescue the four passengers in the car were the policemenwhich until recently were stopped at the checkpoint.

The seriousness of the situation was immediately clear and on the spot, the intervention of the Fire fighters.

A 30-year-old man, probably the one who was driving, is died instantly. The injuries sustained in the collision were too serious.

The other three, all in serious conditionwere transported to nearby hospitals. One of them too womanthe only one on board the car, which above all turned out to be pregnant. Updates on this tragic event will follow.