A new and very serious road accident occurred yesterday, Wednesday 28 August, in the Qualiano area. Unfortunately, the worst off was a young footballer of only 24 years old, called Francis Palmieriwho died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

The news of this loss is starting to circulate on social media in the last few hours and there are really many people on social media who are remembering the boy, but they are also writing messages of affection and condolence for his family, struck by the sudden loss.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the day of Wednesday, August 28th. Precisely along Via Ripuaria, in the area that connects Qualiano to Varcaturoin the province of Naples. The young man was riding his scooter and at the moment it is not yet clear where he was headed.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. The reason is still not clear, perhaps due to a distraction or because he intended to change direction, he invaded the opposite laneperhaps to go to a gas station that was across the street. In those seconds a man was passing by truck which he was completely unable to avoid.

The heartbreaking death of Francesco Palmieri after the impact with the lorry

Those present and also the man driving the heavy vehicle immediately stopped and understood that the situation was desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, but also of the police.

The doctors who intervened first tried to stabilize him on the spot and then rushed him to the hospital. Pozzuoli. However, it is precisely in this hospital that the 24-year-old did not make it. The injuries he suffered in the accident were too serious for him and they had no other choice than to confirm his death.

Francesco played football in the team of Rangers of Qualiano. His sudden and premature disappearance has shocked thousands of people and many in these hours are trying to show affection and closeness to his family, struck by the heartbreaking loss.

