A terrible accident road accident shocked the community of Ballò di Mirano this morning, around 10:20. At the crossroads for the center of the village, along via Stazione, a car violently collided with a Flixbus bus. The toll is dramatic: an 83-year-old man, driving the car, lost his life instantly.

The dynamics of the accident are still being examined by the police, but from initial reconstructions it seems that the elderly man’s vehicle ended up against the guardrail that separates the two lanes, suffering very serious damage. The violent impact practically destroyed the car and caused serious damage to the front of the bus. The other passengers did not suffer serious injuries, only a lot of fear. And the dismay of seeing the elderly man trapped in the car.

Despite the timely arrival of the rescue team, there was nothing that could be done for the driver of the car. The firefighters of Master they intervened to extract the lifeless body of the man from the passenger compartment, completely crumpled. Even the medical personnel could only confirm the death.

Local police officers also arrived at the scene of the tragic crash, busy managing traffic and ascertaining the causes of the accident. It remains to be clarified whether there were other factors, such as illness or distraction, that contributed to the tragedy.

The accident understandably shocked the small community of Ballò, where news spread quickly. In the meantime, traffic on the road was temporarily diverted to allow for rescue operations and to secure the area.

A dramatic event that forcefully reiterates the urgency of ensuring greater road safety. Given the advanced age of the driver, numerous questions arise. Aging of the population, especially in developed countries, has led to an increasing number of people over 80 years of age to keep a driving license and to regularly use the car to move. As people age, some problems arise related to reflexes, cognitive abilities and physical conditions that can affect safety.

