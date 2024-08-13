We are once again faced with a terrible case of accidental death. Nicholas A 32-year-old man was struck by lightning at work. His loss devastated everyone, especially his family, his partner and the two children he loved so much.

Here’s what happened to him.

He dies at work due to an electric shock: Nicholas was 32 years old

Nicholas Colombini he was a boy originally from Terni who had been working in Piedmont for several years as a electrician. This is what he was doing a few days ago when, unfortunately, he was left in Quarto d’Asti struck by lightning from an electric shock while he was carrying out his work for an external company.

The 32 year old was immediately hospitalized and for a few days he fought between life and death. A few hours ago, however, the bad news It reached everyone as Nicholas stopped fighting, passing away and leaving behind his partner and his two children.

Unfortunately the shock caused him a cardiac arrest and evidently the damage caused by it proved fatal. Despite the doctors’ efforts, there was nothing that could be done for him, even though his last days were spent in complete agony.

The memory of those who loved him

Everyone wanted to remember Nicholas Colombini by expressing their grief on social media and sending numerous messages of affection to the family. All the friends of judo have addressed a very sweet thought to him, as well as those who have had the opportunity to work alongside him.

