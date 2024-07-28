A very serious one accident road is what happened at dawn today, in Casorezzoin the province of Milan. Unfortunately, the worst off was a 23-year-old local man who, perhaps after an evening with friends, was returning home with two other boys his age.

As per usual procedure on the incident, all the investigations are now underway investigations of the case. Even if for now everything seems to have happened because of a distraction or a moment of sleep and there appear to be no other vehicles involved in the accident.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 4am Sunday July 28th. Precisely along the provincial road 149, which leads to the municipality of Parabiago, in the area of Caserezzoin the province of Milan. Since it happened only a few hours ago, the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary.

From what emerged from an initial reconstruction by the police, the 23-year-old, after an evening spent with two of his friends, friendstook the car again and they were probably returning to their home. When suddenly, however, for reasons still being investigated, he lost control of it and it is overturned several times, ending up along some lands that run alongside the road.

Casorezzo Accident, the Heartbreaking Death of the 23-Year-Old and the Case Investigations

Passers-by seeing the car completely destroyedthey asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, the police, but also the Fire Brigade. The latter had to work for a long time to free the three people stuck between the vehicle’s bodywork.

But when they entrusted the 23-year-old to the care of paramedics, despite their desperate resuscitation maneuversin the end they had no choice but to give up. They could do nothing but witness his heartbreaking death.

The two friends also appeared to be in bad conditions desperate. For this reason they arranged for their timely transport, one to the Policlinico in Milan, while the other to the Humanitas in Rozzano, for the necessary treatment. Since the accident occurred only a few hours ago, the information that has emerged is still limited, the agents have not even made it known the identity of the young victim. There will be further updates on the case shortly.