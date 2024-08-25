A very serious accident occurred at dawn today, Sunday 25 August. Unfortunately, the worst off was a girl of only 8 years oldwho died practically instantly after the impact, her 16-year-old sister is also in serious condition.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers are now doing all they can investigations of the case, also to understand what happened. The police decided to close the stretch of road, to be able to take all the necessary surveys.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 5am ​​today, Sunday 25th August. Precisely along the Domitiana state road, which is located in the municipality of Julian of Campania, in the province of Naples. The entire area was involved in the accident familybut the only one who didn’t make it was the little one, just 8 years old.

From what has emerged at the helm of the Smart Fortwo there was the father, the mother apparently was sitting in the passenger seat, while the two sisters were in the back. For reasons still being investigated by the police, however, the man suddenly lost control of the vehicle and would have come out off road. At this time, no other cars appear to be involved.

Four in a Smart, the death of the 8-year-old girl

When the paramedics arrived on the scene, there was no longer any hope for the little girl. nothing to do. In fact, the doctors had no other choice than to note his heartbreaking deathThe 16-year-old sister and her mother are both hospitalized for the injuries they suffered, but they do not appear to be in danger of life.

The investigators who are looking into the case are trying to make light on the left. The hypothesis is that perhaps they went off the road for high speed or excessive weight of the machinewhich was actually only approved for two people.

The officers also decided to close the stretch of road in order to be able to take the reliefs of the case. Now all we have to do is wait for the relevant investigations.