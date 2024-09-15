Tragedy at dawn today in Marano di Napoli, where a serious accident road accident took the life of a 20-year-old and left his 18-year-old friend with fractures and a 30-day prognosis. The dramatic collision occurred around 5:30 in the morning in via del Mare, near number 47. The two boys, on board a scooter, violently collided with a car for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The rescue team arrived promptly and transported the young people to the Santa Maria delle Grazie hospital in Pozzuoli. The 18-year-old, injured but not in danger of lifewas stabilized by doctors. For the 20-year-old, despite repeated attempts at resuscitation, there was nothing that could be done: he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Carabinieri of the Marano Radiomobile section intervened on the scene of the incident, seizing the vehicles involved to carry out all the necessary surveys and reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. The body of the deceased young man is also in a state of kidnapping to allow for the necessary investigations. Investigators are working to understand how the collision could have occurred, examining possible responsibilities and hypotheses.

Road accidents involving young people in Campania are a worrying plague, and unfortunately, not uncommon. Data from recent years shows that the age group most at risk is between 18 and 24 years old. Many of these accidents occur in the early hours of the morning, often on weekends, following evenings spent with friends, sometimes linked to high speed, reckless driving or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The roads of Campania, often not adequately lit or maintained, can aggravate the danger.

Every accident involving young people leaves a huge void. A twenty-year-old should not die in such a tragic way. The twenty-year-old’s family and friends are devastated by the sudden loss of their beloved relative.