A dramatic accident occurred yesterday, Friday 27 September, in the Palermo area. A child as young as 9 years old was seriously injured in what investigators suspect was a competition clandestine cycling.

The accident occurred on the street Filippo Pecorainoin the Brancaccio district of the Sicilian capital. The dynamics currently appear unclear and are being investigated by law enforcement officers.

An illegal cycling race: the hypothesis put forward by the investigators

Yesterday, a 9 year old boy, resident in via Guarnaschelliwas seriously injured head et al face following a cycling accident. The little boy, in fact, according to the first reconstructions carried out by the municipal police, he would have fallen off his bicycle.

It was a person who immediately raised the alarm and urged the rescuers to intervene not yet identified. Perhaps a passer-by or a relative of the child himself. The 118 health workers promptly arrived on site for days and took steps to carry out the emergency transfer of the child to the pediatric hospital. Giovanni Di Cristina of Palermo. Currently, the child is hospitalized in reserved prognosis.

Investigations underway

At the site of the accident, which occurred near the bus stop of the Sicilian capital, the accident officials had not yet detected no traces or useful clues for the purposes of reconstructing the dramatic accident. Furthermore, it has not yet been found by the military either child’s bicycle.

The child’s parents also appear to be completely unaware of what happened. In fact, both were unable to provide an exact and precise explanation of the dynamics of the accident involving their son. No one, apparently, would have witnessed the child’s violent fall from his bike.

The track on which investigators are focusing their investigations would lead to a possible unauthorized cycling race between children. They will also be useful for investigative purposes video surveillance cameras of the area which could provide important clues in trying to clarify the entire episode.