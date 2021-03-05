Bad news never comes alone and Valencia, in addition to going to rest in the duel against Villarreal below in the light, also suffered a hard handicap. Not in the game against the yellows, but in the one that will play next week against Levante.

Gayà, Soler, Racic and Maxi saw the yellow card which carries a sanction to the four and they will not be able to be against Levante. Soler and Racic, center of the starting field for Gracia, saw the card for each entrances. Gayà, however, was due to a dubious hand that resulted in a penalty for his team. Maxi, in the second part, saw her through an entrance to Albiol.

Remember that the four footballers are more than important for ValenciaWell, in the whole season they have barely rotated and if they have not played it has been due to injury. Gracia will have to manage to supply them and, finally, Christian Oliva, among others, could have the opportunity.