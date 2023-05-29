Monday, May 29, 2023
Drama: Terrible accident near the end of the Indianapolis 500

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in Sports
Drama: Terrible accident near the end of the Indianapolis 500


indy 500

indy 500

The images are impressive.

The 2023 edition of the Indianapolis 500 He had an unbelievably impressive finish, after the heavy accident that happened with 17 laps to go.

Felix Rosenqvist went to the wall and Kirkwood could not avoid it, he found him head on and ended up overturned in turn two of the track.

Rosenqvist lost control of his car and went into the wall, but Kirkwood bore the brunt of it and ended up under the car.

known pilot

The lifeguards arrived almost immediately, they realized that the pilot was in good condition and they turned the boat over.

One of the car’s tires flew off, landed in the parking lot, but luckily no one was hurt.

Kirkwood was a partner of the Colombian Tatiana Calderón and was the winner of the Indy Lights, he is one of the great promises of the category and motorsport.

The organization reported that the two pilots are fine, out of danger.
