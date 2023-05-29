Drama: Terrible accident near the end of the Indianapolis 500

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
indy 500
indy 500
The images are impressive.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The 2023 edition of the Indianapolis 500 He had an unbelievably impressive finish, after the heavy accident that happened with 17 laps to go.
Felix Rosenqvist went to the wall and Kirkwood could not avoid it, he found him head on and ended up overturned in turn two of the track.
Rosenqvist lost control of his car and went into the wall, but Kirkwood bore the brunt of it and ended up under the car.
known pilot
The lifeguards arrived almost immediately, they realized that the pilot was in good condition and they turned the boat over.
One of the car’s tires flew off, landed in the parking lot, but luckily no one was hurt.
Kirkwood was a partner of the Colombian Tatiana Calderón and was the winner of the Indy Lights, he is one of the great promises of the category and motorsport.
The organization reported that the two pilots are fine, out of danger.
hallucinate in color
In the Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood lost a wheel in this video 👇👇👇
(Watch out for the next tweet) pic.twitter.com/g2Nb1gIttJ
— Rubber Shavings™ (@ShavingsF1) May 28, 2023
