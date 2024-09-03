In February 2000, a special comparison went around the world: Thyssenkrupp equals EM.TV. On February 14, both companies were given a market value of almost 14 billion euros. On the one hand, a steel giant with almost 200,000 employees, 32 billion euros in sales and a dividend payout of 368 million euros. On the other hand, a Munich-based film rights dealer with only 320 million euros in sales, but the brothers Thomas and Florian Haffa announced that they would multiply sales and make billions in profits within a few years. They had just acquired the rights to “Sesame Street” and “The Muppet Show” for 1.3 billion DM. The Formula 1 rights were to follow a few weeks later for 3.3 billion DM.