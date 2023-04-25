He argues with his lawyer and stabs her: the 53-year-old man is found lifeless shortly after by the authorities, he had fled from the studio

Drama in Oderzo, in the province of Treviso. A 53 year old man he stabbed his lawyer, a 50-year-old woman, after an argument in the firm.

A shopkeeper, who witnessed the scene, immediately raised the alarm to the authorities and the 118 rescuers. The lawyer was stab wound in the arms and hand. Fortunately, although she lost a lot of blood, she was rescued in time.

At the moment, according to the first reports, his life is not in danger. She would find herself hospitalized, with a 30 day prognosis.

Shortly after the events, the agents tried to trace the perpetrator of the act, but made a tragic discovery. The 53-year-old man was found lifeless within a family home. We are talking about an extreme gesture.

However, the methods are not yet clear, just as the motivations are not clear sparked the quarrel between the client and his lawyer.

The lawyer had been following a civil lawsuit against the 53-year-old man for some time

The woman followed one civil cause of man for a long time. The agents are investigating to try to understand what really happened inside that law firm. The cutting weapon used to commit the attempted crime it has not yet been found.

After the assault, the lawyer fled her law firm and has sought shelter inside a newsstand. It was the shopkeeper himself who raised the alarm.

I rescued her, made her sit on the steps and called for help. She had a hand that was bleeding a lot. Then she asked me to look if she had any other injuries but I didn’t see any. She was so afraid. She explained that she had been stabbed. She was in shock, she was about to pass out. I was scared too. She was very agitated. The Carabinieri made various observations and asked me what I saw, but I didn’t see the customer running away.

The story has shook the whole community of Oderzo.