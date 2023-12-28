Home page World

Tunnel drama in Italy: Four people die in a burned-out ambulance in a traffic accident in the Marche. © Screenshot X@poliziadistato

The entire crew of an ambulance is killed in a devastating tunnel accident in Italy. The patient also dies at Fermignano.

Fermignano – While a pest is wreaking havoc between Lake Maggiore and Lake Garda, a serious traffic accident is causing a stir in Italy. The drama took place in a tunnel near Fermignano in the Marche region, not far from the border with San Marino.

Italian Marche region: Serious traffic accident in the tunnel near Fermignano

The Polizia di Stato, the state police responsible for nationwide roads between regions, reported on Wednesday evening (December 27th) on X (formerly Twitter) about a serious traffic accident that occurred in the afternoon on the Strada statale 73 Senese-Aretina between Tuscany and the Adriatic coast.

Namely at the Ca' Gulino tunnel near Fermignano and Urbino. It wasn't until the next day that the extent of the tragedy became public: Like that Picture reported that an ambulance in the tunnel crashed head-on into a bus full of children on a church trip.

Tunnel tragedy in the Marche: Entire crew of an ambulance dies in the fire

As can be seen from the photos, both vehicles caught fire and burned out completely. Loud Picture A doctor (42 years old), a nurse (49), the driver of the ambulance (59) and the patient being transported (80) were all killed on board the ambulance. Any help came too late for her.

According to initial findings from the Polizia di Stato, the ambulance is said to have suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic. The bus driver is said to have tried to brake, but he was no longer able to avoid the tunnel. The bus driver and seven children between the ages of three and eight were injured. The children were on their way to the Urbino crèches, where they are altar boys. Two boys on the bus were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, reports Picture.

Tunnel drama in Italy: Marche, Tuscany, Venice – Serious traffic accidents again and again

Serious traffic accidents with several deaths occur again and again in Italy. In October, a bus accident with 21 deaths in Venice caused a stir across Europe. The Mediterranean country is struggling with a dilapidated infrastructure. Genoa, Tuscany, Venice – the condition of Italian bridges and elevated roads in particular is criticized by the public. The State Police Directorate of the Province of Pesaro has begun an investigation into the cause of the tunnel accident near Fermignano. (pm)