Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The ancient Chantilly track will witness the French derby race “Pres de Jockey Club” on Sunday evening, a distance of 2,100 meters for the first category for horses of 3 years old, with a total value of 1.3 million euros in prize money.

The Emirates horses in the high race are represented by the “drama” pony of Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Roger Farian and led by Michael Barzola, who won two races out of five participations.

The “Drama” son of the stallion “Loop de Vega” is facing a strong elite, among whom stands out, “Saint Marx Basilica” under the supervision of Aidan O’Brien and led by Oritz Mendezbal, who succeeded in achieving several victories, including winning two races of the first category, the last of which was winning the French Alfie Genis race over a mile. , three weeks ago.

The race will witness the participation of 19 horses, including the duo bearing the Aga Khan emblem, “Malalun” and “Sidabad”, while Gidmont farms pay the “Dirab” pony, who ran three races in which he achieved a single victory over the mile distance.