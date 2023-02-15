Holding on. That’s the name of this photo with which the Spanish photographer Igor Altuna was nominated for the public award of the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest. His photo was rewarded with an honorable mention, finishing just behind the grand prize winner in the People’s Choice category: a photo of a snow leopard in the Indian Himalayas.

Still, Altuna’s photo is the undisputed winner when it comes to drama. Not a snow leopard but a leopard, on the savannah in Zambia, in South Luangwa National Park. Her jaws clenched on a freshly caught prey: a female baboon. Dead. And a young monkey clings to that dead mother’s body. The arms around her upper body, the legs around her waist, the view of infinity. Living. Still.

“Igor watched as the predator calmly walked back to her own baby,” the caption reads. “Her cub played with the monkey for over an hour before killing it. Almost as if the mother had purposely brought live prey as a hunting lesson for her child.”

50,000 photos submitted

The international Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has been organized annually by the Museum of Natural History in London since 1965. A professional jury chooses the winners in more than ten categories (including ‘animal portraits’ and ‘animals in their living environment’).

But from the more than 50,000 photos submitted, 25 candidates will also be selected to compete for the People’s Choice Award. The longlist of 25 entries also included a photo by Leiden biologist Auke-Florian Hiemstra of a young perch that became entangled in a latex disposable glove in a canal in Leiden during the corona pandemic.

In the end, five photos were selected for the short list: In addition to the winning snow leopard photo and Altuna’s baboon photo, these included a portrait of a Kenyan lion, an intimate snapshot of two Canadian foxes courting each other and a shot of a young polar bear discovering the world among fireweeds.