From: Helen Gries

A helicopter carrying six passengers has crashed in the Himalayas. Safety oversight by the Nepalese aviation authorities has been criticized.

Kathmandu – A helicopter has crashed on Mount Everest. The five passengers and the pilot could only be recovered dead from the wreck. As a police spokesman told the German Press Agency (dpa), the occupants of the helicopter are five Mexican tourists and a Nepalese pilot. Just last year, seven people died in a helicopter crash in southern Italy.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found on Tuesday (July 11, 2023) in the Himalayas near the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, the police spokesman told the German Press Agency. The Nepalese Manang Air helicopter took off at 10:04 a.m. local time from Surke Airport in the Solukhumbu district and at 10:13 a.m. communication with the machine was lost.

Six dead in Himalayan helicopter crash: Oldest passengers aged 95 and 98

The wreck was eventually found at the Lamjura Pass in Solukhumbu District in eastern Nepal. The helicopter is said to have been on its way to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. According to the police, the machine crashed from a height of about 3500 meters.

A helicopter has crashed near Mount Everest in the Himalayas. Six people die. (symbol image) © Imago

The Himalayan region is popular with trekkers and mountaineers. It is now the monsoon season and peak climbing season for Mount Everest. According to the British radio station LBC the oldest passengers were 95 and 98 years old.

Helicopter crashes on Mount Everest: insufficient safety supervision

Plane crashes are common in Nepal. Among other things, this has to do with the fact that many of the highest mountains in the world are located there and weather conditions can change suddenly. From the EU’s point of view, the safety supervision by the Nepalese aviation authorities is also insufficient.

Because of safety concerns, Nepalese airlines are therefore not allowed to fly in EU airspace. Earlier this year, a larger plane crashed on a domestic flight, killing 72 people. A plane crashed last year, killing 22 people. (hg/dpa)