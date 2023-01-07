Bagnara, hit by a car after getting out of the broken down vehicle on the highway, 10-year-old girl died instantly

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Thursday 5 January in the small town of Bagnara. To have the worst one little girl of alone 10 years, who was in the car with his mother and her partner. She got off because the car broke down.

In addition to the police, the firefighters also intervened on the spot, who had to put out the flames of the principle of fire in the family car.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Thursday 5 January. Precisely along the A2 motorway, at the junction of Bagnarain the municipality of Seminara, in the province of Reggio Calabria.

The family was aboard theirs Audi A3 and they were headed right into the city. It is still unclear what happened, when suddenly the man saw some smoke exit the front of the machine.

Afraid that the vehicle might catch fire, they stopped on the emergency lane. However, it is precisely at this point that they all decided to get out of the cockpit, out of fear.

The little one came out right from the side of the left. But it was in the space of a few moments that the unthinkable happened. A man in his 60s driving his Renault Clio, which he has invested the child.

The death of the 10-year-old girl hit on the highway

The gentleman immediately stopped for give all first aid of the case. As a result, the paramedics, the police and even the firefighters arrived on the scene as a matter of urgency.

The doctors who arrived on the spot, however, were unable to do anything to save the life of the little girl. Unfortunately they had no choice but to note her deathprobably happened on the spot after the fight.

The firefighters had to put out the principle of fire that was about to flare up from the car. Also, law enforcement is now hard at work reconstructing the exact one dynamic and consequently, they decided to enter the man in the register of suspects, for the crime of traffic crime.