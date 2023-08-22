Home page World

People in a hair salon watch a news program reporting on a risky rescue mission at the cable car. © KM Chaudary/AP/dpa

Some children were in a gondola on their way to school when suddenly a wire of the cable car broke. The rescue mission is risky. Everyone hopes for a happy ending.

Islamabad – In Pakistan, special forces rescued the first children from a gondola shortly before nightfall after dramatic hours on a cable car. During the campaign, the gondola was only hanging on a single steel cable.

Television footage showed the first person being brought down from the gondola with a helicopter rescue rope. The police confirmed the rescue.

With nightfall, however, the rescue operation on the gondola is interrupted again. The police also called bad weather in the mountainous region in the north of the country as a reason.

Residents continue rescue

Meanwhile, residents in the region of Battagram district are continuing the rescue operation themselves after consulting the military. Television footage showed a man using a device to make his way from the mountain station to the remaining steel cable in the direction of the gondola in order to reach the occupants. From there, the rest of the people are to be brought to safety.

Army special forces had been trying to free six children and two adults from a gondola for around eleven hours. Hundreds of people, including relatives, gathered not far from the scene of the accident.

An eyewitness described the emergency as the hardest day of his life to the German Press Agency. “Mothers, fathers and other relatives had their eyes on the gondola floating in mid-air,” the local resident said. When the first child was brought to safety, everyone erupted in joy. “We hope they will all return soon,” said the man.

Concerned about the weather conditions

In the afternoon (local time), several helicopters were still circling over the gorge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Television footage Tuesday showed a commando rappelling himself from a military helicopter to the gondola. The cable car was only hanging on a steel cable after two wires broke in the morning. Some children were on their way to school.

In large parts of the country, residents watched the rescue operation, which is considered extremely risky, on television. “Every little miscalculation can lead to a disaster,” rescue official Bilal Faizi told dpa. The helpers were also worried about the weather conditions in the mountains, which can change quickly. The rotor movements of the military helicopter could also destabilize the steel cable. A soldier gave the children medicine and water at the beginning of the rescue operation.

A 20-year-old told the Pakistani TV station Geo TV from the gondola the dramatic hours. “We don’t even have drinking water,” the young man complained. A 16-year-old with heart problems collapsed and passed out for several hours. The boy was on his way to a clinic in the morning. It was initially unclear whether the 16-year-old was one of the first people to be rescued.

At 300 meters altitude

Initially, Pakistani media reported that the gondola was hanging on the wire at a height of 900 meters. The civil protection later corrected the number down to about 300 meters. The incident happened in Battagram district on a deep ravine.

Acting Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar instructed the rescue authorities to mobilize all available resources for the operation. He also called for a safety check of private cable cars in the country.

In the northern mountain regions of Pakistan, many residents use cable cars every day on their way to school or work, for example to cross valleys or rivers. The cable cars are often poorly maintained. The road network is less developed. dpa