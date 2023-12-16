The game between Luton and Bournemouth in the Premier League had a moment of panic and drama, when the captain of the first team, Tom Lockyer He would collapse on the field.

When players from both teams noticed the incident, they ran to where Lockyer's body was lying and surrounded him.

(Michael Schumacher: they make an unusual revelation about his current state of health)(Tour Colombia 2024: the first three teams of the World Tour confirmed)

With background

Immediately, the player received medical attention and was taken off on a stretcher, while confirmed information is awaited.

The captain's record is not the best, since the same thing had already happened to him when he played the play-off game against coventry in May and had to be transferred to the hospital.

After that problem, he underwent heart surgery and received approval from the medical team to return to competition in June.

Once the player left the pitch, the Luton and Bournemouth players returned to the pitch.

“We can report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer was taken to hospital for further tests. Answer and talk to his family, who is with him. We are all with you, Locks,” Luton wrote on their social networks.

(Nairo receives devastating attack for Tramadol case: the shadow of controversy follows him)

Sports