A moment of anguish was experienced in the match between Hungary and Scotland in Euro 2024 and which ended 1-0 in favor of the first team.

“Amidst the alarm, unconscious on the ground in the 68th minute of the match against Scotland after a muddled action, a blow and a fall inside the area, the forward of the Hungarian team Barnabas Varga was evacuated to a hospital Stuttgart, where he is “stable” after suffering a “concussion” and breaking “several bones in his face”, for which he will “probably” undergo surgery in the next few hours,” said the EFE agency.

(Video: moments of anguish were experienced in the Hungary vs. Scotland game, Barnabás Varga collapses and convulses)

And he added: “This was explained in the latest medical statement from the Football Federation of

Hungary, which noted that “the striker is more likely to undergo surgery” and that he will spend the night in the hospital, after the alert that arose due to his condition on the field of play, when he was left lying, shocked and unconscious inside of the small area of ​​the Hungarian attack, among the gestures of concern from all those present.”

Once the player collapsed, his teammates and rivals alerted the medical services to rush out to treat him.

“He was placed on his side and then examined by the doctors, already with two tarps around him, as has happened recently in other similar situations in football, such as in the Euro 2024, when the Danish Christian eriksen vanished in the stadium Copehagen Parken indicated EFE.

“After about five minutes of medical attention, on a stretcher, still with the tarps covering the soccer player on his sides, Vargas was evacuated from the field, amid the applause of the public, and transferred directly to a hospital in Stuttgart,” said EFE. .

“The most important thing is that ‘Barni’ is fine. I don’t know if he crashed into the goalkeeper or a defender because it was a confusing situation. That’s why the VAR was checking whether it could be a penalty or not. What I heard from the players is that Barni at that moment seemed not to be conscious, so everyone was really worried about his condition,” explained his coach.Marco Rossi.

“I was close to ‘Barni’ during what happened, it was shocking, but fortunately he is fine,” said his partner. Ender Botka.

“It was a very terrible moment to see him like that. Fortunately he is much better. “They will probably do minor surgery, but he is stable, so we are pushing for him to return to us as soon as possible,” he said. Roland Sallai, player from Hungary.