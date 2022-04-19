Drama lake Braies, “I took him in my arms, his temperature was 26 °”

From heaven to hell. Touched the tragedy on the banks of the spectacular the needle from Braiesthe locality immersed in the Dolomites and known for its water emerald color which attracts thousands of tourists. Between Easter And Easter Monday the ice sheet broke under the feet of the imprudent tourists. The budget – reads the Corriere della Sera – is 14 people finished in the freezing water: 2-3 degrees. Yesterday it was the turn of a young couple living in the Milan area, with a baby just 4 months old. They had started walking on the ice up to fifty meters from the shore and, suddenly, all inside. A 44-year-old Albanian who saw the scene attempted to rescue them, and in turn fell into the water. Half an hour of fear. With the helicopter rescue of the province to attempt the recovery from above and the firefighters from the ground. They were save yourself but they were in condition of severe hypothermia. Everyone to the hospital. The little one in intensive care a Innsbruckin Austria, where they specialize in these interventions. It is serious but does not risk his life.

Peter Hellweger it was there, on the shore of the lake. Provincial Deputy Commander of the Fire fighters resident in the area, Hellweger led the intervention from the ground with a team of firefighters. While those of the helicopter rescue were trying to retrieve the people who had ended up in the lake from above, among the pieces of ice. “There were – he explains to Corriere-la mother and the father of the child, one fourth person who tried to rescue them and also that of the crew who lowered with the winch and entered in water. I think he was the technician, he too had some problems and then he went in the hospital. When I took him in my arms it was very coldhis eyes were open but he seemed to hear nothing: poor child, it was in the water for half an hour, freezing water, two three degrees. He Swabian 26 of body temperaturevery low, let’s hope he gets along“.

Read also:

“Ukraine, the CIA truth: there is no evidence that Russia uses nuclear power

Borghi (Lega): “Budget gap of 20 billion by the end of May”

Do you like Giorgia Meloni leader also on the left?

Listen to TV: Milo Infante flies with 2 pm and we think about the first evening

Made in Sud, Clementino-Lorella Boccia. “I would steal his tattoos … the class”. The double interview

Mourinho lays flowers under the mural of Maradona in Naples. VIDEO

Acqua Sant’Anna, included among the top 500 companies

NTT DATA, together with Pirelli for sustainable mobility

SEA, 100% business class for La Compagnie flight to NY