PodcastPart of the double murder in Weiteveen was captured by the victims' surveillance cameras. These images have been automatically uploaded to a cloud and have already been viewed by some relatives, it reveals A.D Thursday in the multi-part podcast series Weiteveen.
Sebastiaan Quekel, Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
07:07
