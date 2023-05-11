He was eating a mozzarella when the tragedy happened. Little Aurora died at the age of 6. The words of the Mayor of Vieste

The sad story happened in Vieste, a municipality in the province of Foggia. The small one Aurora she lost her life at the age of 6, suffocated by a bite of mozzarella.

The news was made known on social media, from Mayor Giuseppe Nobiletti.

I am deeply saddened to have learned the tragic news of the passing of Aurora Conte, a little girl from Vieste aged only six. We remain speechless in the face of the fatality of a life that is interrupted at such an early age and we feel its profound disturbance. On behalf of myself and of the city, I express my deepest sympathy to Aurora’s family, with the hope that they will find comfort in the memory of her smile and her innocence, as well as the strength to overcome the pain of this immense tragedy.

It is not yet clear how it happened, the news spread are still few. Little Aurora was staying eating mozzarella, when a bite went sideways. Rescue efforts were useless. She died at the age of 6.

Heartbreaking news that brings to mind the disappearance of 5 year old child of Vermezzo with Zelo, which happened on March 13th. He suffocated on a piece of bread. Doctors did everything possible to save him, but the little boy passed away forever after 3 days of hospitalization.

Thoughts also go to the 8-month-old girl from Monza, who died from a bite of food that went sideways. For a week she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit and the doctors tried to do everything possible. Unfortunately, the little heart of the little one is stopped forever within the walls of the health facility.

All children who spread their wings too early. Their memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved them and will continue to do so forever.