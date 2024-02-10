Tragedy at the “Ricardo Tormo”: Andrea Bergamelli dies

Another victim of motorsport outside the professional world. Andrea died today on the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Valencia Bergamelliamateur pilot born in 1988 in Torre Boldone (province of Bergamo).

Bergamelli, as confirmed by the official press release from the circuit, found himself involved in an accident on the straight during Gully Racing activities when it was around midday. The pilot was immediately helped on the track: aware of the seriousness of his condition, he was transported to the track's Medical Center, but it was not possible to save his life.

“After the serious accident that occurred at midday today, during the Gully Racing activity, the Ricardo Tormo Circuit is sorry to announce that the amateur driver Andrea Bergamelli lost his life“, this is the official press release.

“The Italian driver was involved in a multiple accident halfway down the straight of the Cheste circuit. Bergamelli was immediately treated on the track and was taken to the circuit's medical centre, where he died. The Ricardo Tormo Circuit deeply regrets the loss of Bergamelli and conveys its condolences to his family, friends and the Gully Racing organization“. Bergamelli's death comes ten years after the last precedent on the Cheste circuit: it was 2014 when a 35-year-old amateur driver died. Even in that case the accident occurred on the main straight.