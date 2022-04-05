Over the last few hours a drama shocked the entire community of Treviso. Luciano Michielin, 63, a former postman who was a pensioner, was trying to revive his father-in-law who had suffered a heart attack. At a later time, he is died even him. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Double mourning in Treviso. In Preganziol, on Friday morning, two people died. It is about Luciano Michielina 63-year-old man and his father-in-law Marino Tonello, 63-year-old retired. The first was a former postman, who had been retired for about a month while the second was a former farmer. The two were linked by a relationship of relationship: Lucia, Luciano’s daughter was married to Marino.

According to what was told by the well-informed, Luciano and his wife had gone to Marino’s house around nine on Friday morning. The 93-year-old was struck down by a cardiac arrest. Despite this, Luciano did not want to lose hope and so he started resuscitation. However, the attempts to keep his father-in-law alive.

About an hour later the i rescue and in the meantime Luciano has lost consciousness falling to the ground. So, after Marino, he too did not make it. Her wife he tried to revive him but even in this case, the attempts to save him were useless. Therefore, one hour after the death of the 93-year-old, Luciano is deceased.

Double mourning in Treviso: Luciano and Marino leave their respective families

A double bereavement shocked the city of Treviso. Timely was theintervention of the doctors and nurses of Suem in via Franchetti. To date, Marino leaves his wife Maria and three daughters: Sister Elisa, a missionary in Zambia, Lucia and Angela. Instead as regards Luciano, the latter leaves his wife Lucia and four children: Davide, Sara, Maria and Giovanni.