Some hikers found the 56-year-old woman in an abandoned sleeping bag at an altitude of 1700 meters: mystery of death

Shocking what happened on the afternoon of last Sunday, April 16, in Trentino Alto Adige. Some hikers noticed a sleeping bag under a larch tree and, as they got closer, they realized that inside was the lifeless body of a person. subsequent surveys ascertained that it was a 56-year-old woman of Merano. The cause of death is still unknown and investigators are investigating.

A dramatic Sunday afternoon the one just spent in the Alps, more precisely at Yoke of Meltinanear Bolzano, in Trentino Alto Adige.

Some hikers engaging in an outing they noticed a sleeping bag that was positioned under a larch tree. As they approached, they saw that inside was the lifeless body of a person.

The call from the boys to ai was immediate rescuedwho in a very short time reached the place indicated to verify what had happened.

The Guardia di Finanza, the mountain rescue of the AVS (Association of Rescue Volunteers) and other operators on board a air ambulance of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites.

After a first viewing, they could only ascertain the death of the person who was inside the sleeping bag.

Tests on 56-year-old woman found dead in sleeping bag

At the moment they are still many shadows on this tragic story. The rescuer doctor has carried out all the necessary findings, but it will only be the autopsy examination, carried out by specialized personnel, to shed light on the many doubts surrounding this story.

At the moment the authorities maintain the maximum confidentiality on the affair. Some local media reported that the victim would be a 56-year-old woman from Merano.

Further information on the causes, circumstances, date and time of death will only be disclosed later. At the moment no leads are excluded.

