Lovers of American punk rock and the famous group of Blink 182, are saddened by the news spread by one of the most important members of the band. The bass player Mark Hoppus announced to the world that he has a cancer and that he is facing a tough fight against this terrible disease. Countless messages of comfort from fans and many admirers of the musician.

Initially, Hoppus had published in his posts of Instagram a photo that portrayed him in one of the rooms dedicated to chemotherapy, with a drip attached to the arm.

Hi, yes! It’s a cancer treatment!

So had written the 49-year-old musician. The same that a few minutes later he also had removed the post.

Then, a few days later, in one history had published a very touching message in which he explained what was happening to him and the fears he felt.

For the past three months, I have undergone chemotherapy sessions for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, even though I know I’m surrounded by amazing doctors and family and friends who support me in this battle. I still have many months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay hopeful and positive. I am looking forward to being cancer free and seeing you at a concert, perhaps in the immediate future. I love you!

Comfort messages for Mark Hoppus

Mark Hoppus is one of the historical founders of Blink 182. They have been with him since 1992 Tom DeLonge, later replaced by Matt Skiba in 2015, e Scott Rayner, replaced in 1998 by Travis Barker.

Together they sold a truly incredible number of records, becoming one of the most successful bands on the entire planet. Fans literally go crazy for the musicians who are part of it, especially for Mark, who has been part of the group from the beginning.

Inevitably, therefore, the news that their darling is facing such a great battle, has hit the heart directly of the many supporters.

Many also i well-known personalities of music and entertainment who are shocked by the pain felt by their colleague and idol at the same time. Among all, Fedez is also mentioned, who heard the news and published a photo with Mark and showed all his support.