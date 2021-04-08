Drama in the usa



Ex-NFL player shoots three adults and two children



Phillip Adams.

Washington Former NFL professional football player Phillip Adams shot three adults and two children in the southern US state of South Carolina, according to police. Then he killed himself.

Former professional footballer Phillip Adams is suspected of having shot and killed five people on Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This was reported consistently by several US media. These are three adults and two children. Another person was hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriffs.

The former cornerback of the NFL team San Francisco 49ers allegedly killed himself in his parents’ home after police surrounded the house Adams returned to after the shooting. Speaking to a local TV station, Adams’ father said that football “screwed up” his son. Adams’ career has been marked by injuries, including concussions.

US President Joe Biden, who unveiled a gun control plan on Thursday, called gun violence in the country an “epidemic” and “international embarrassment”. In his speech, Biden cited the Rock Hill shooting as an example.

Are you thinking about killing yourself? Talk to other people about it. The telephone counseling is anonymous, free of charge and available around the clock. The telephone numbers are 0800/111 0 111 and 0800/111 0 222.

