ofKatharina Haase shut down

In the US state of Arizona, a man shot in several places. One person was killed in the process.

Arizona – A man shot around in various locations in the US state of Arizona, killing one person and injuring several others. The alleged perpetrator was finally caught on Thursday at a traffic control, the police said. The man did not offer any resistance. His motive was initially unclear. The shooter apparently chose his victims at random.

According to the police, the man had shot over an hour and a half in at least eight different locations in the suburbs of the city of Phoenix. In addition to the fatality, at least three other people were gunshot wounds. At least nine other people were left with minor injuries, including broken glass.

USA: Dead in shootings over and over again

The suspect was stopped and arrested because his vehicle matched eyewitness descriptions. A gun was found in the car, a police spokesman said.

There are repeated firearms attacks in the USA with large numbers of dead and injured. In late May, a man fired at a tram depot in San Jose, California, killing nine people. In April, an ex-employee shot and killed eight people in a distribution center of the Fedex parcel service in Indianapolis, Indiana. kah / dpa