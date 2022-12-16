We are investigating in Milan for one woman hit by a train in Lambrate. Unfortunately for her there was nothing they could do: she passed away due to the serious injuries she sustained. The 118 health workers and the police officers immediately arrived on the spot, who carried out all the necessary findings. They will now have to reconstruct what happened.

The woman was hit by a train that was passing through the station Milan Lambrateon the morning of Friday 16 December 2022. Apparently the woman was on track 11, around 5.20, when she was hit by the passing train.

The rail traffic it was immediately blocked and there were many disruptions to train traffic. The delays are very high, to allow, in that stretch of rails, to carry out all the relevant findings and listen to the witnesses. Only in this way will it be possible to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

The train was traveling south towards the Milano Rogoredo station. The 59-year-old train driver could do nothing to avoid running over the woman. The 118 doctors who intervened on the spot visited him and, apparently, he was in a strong state of shock.

It is not yet known who the woman is hit by the passing train at the station Milano Lambrate, at platform 11. According to the first testimonies and according to what has already been reconstructed by the police, apparently it would have been a voluntary gesture.

Woman hit by a train in Lambrate: her identity is not yet known

The woman should be just under 60 years old. To allow the agents and doctors to intervene on platform 11, platforms 10, 11 and 12 were closed for a while, then reopened shortly after.

Four vehicles from the fire brigade also attended the scene, together with police officers, including the railways, and, obviously, the 118 doctors.