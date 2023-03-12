For Mauro Casazza there was nothing they could do, while his wife is hospitalized in Milan in desperate conditions and struggles to survive

Another thorny fact that shook an Italian municipality. This time the episode occurred in Cilavegna, in the province of Pavia, where a 67-year-old man, Mauro Casazza, shot his wife and then took his own life. The woman, rescued by the doctors, was transported by helicopter to Milan where she is struggling to survive.

A dramatic week it just ended in Italywith several dramatic episodes that have shocked entire communities.

In Rome, for example, it was Friday night killed with two shots chef Manuel Costa. A 43-year-old man of Neapolitan origins committed the crime, which seems to have an economic motive behind it, who was supposed to receive back the money he had lent to his victim.

Also on Friday, a Pinerolo in the province of Turin, the 23-year-old of Pakistani origins Imram Ahmad took his own life mother with blows of hammer. The woman and her husband scolded their son and urged him to find a job and get away from the cell phone to which he was always attached.

Yesterday morning, a Cilavegna in the province of Pavia, another family tragedy took place which cost the life of one person and seriously endangered that of another.

Mauro Casazza, a man of 67 years oldfor reasons yet to be ascertained, he fired his gun at his wife, then pointed the same gun at himself and took his own life.

The extreme gesture of Mauro Casazza

Casazza was a barber but had been retired for years. He lived with his wife in Cilavegna, a small town in the province of Pavia and the two were been married for over 50 years. They had no children.

Perhaps at the height of a quarrel, the man challenged one pistol, regularly detained for sporting purposes, and pointed it at the woman by pressing the trigger. Later she has it turned towards himself and took his own life.

The doctors who rushed to the scene promptly rescued the two, but for the man they could do nothing but ascertain his death.

the woman, under desperate conditions but still alive, she was stabilized and transported by helicopter to Milan, where she is still hospitalized and is struggling to survive.

The motive is being investigated which prompted the pensioner to make this heinous act.