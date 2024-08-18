A night of blood on the streets between Friday 16th and Saturday 17th August along Via del Lido in Latina. The one who lost his life was Armando Mangoa 38-year-old man originally from Sermoneta. The accident occurred near the roundabout with Via Nascosa, a place sadly known for another fatal episode that occurred just a month ago.

Fatal accident in Latina: 38-year-old man Armando Mango dies

According to the reconstruction, Armando Mango was driving his Lancia Y when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he lost control of the vehicle. After skidding, the car violently hit the traffic island, ending up crashing into the roundabout wall. The devastating impact left no escape for the man, who died instantly.

The alarm was raised by a passerby, who immediately called the Single Emergency Number 112, reporting the seriousness of the situation. The 118 rescuers intervened promptly on the spot, who desperately tried to revive Mango, but every effort was in vain. His car was reduced to a tangle of sheet metal, evidence of the violence of the impact.

The police, who intervened to carry out the necessary investigations, confirmed that it was a single-vehicle accident, without the involvement of other vehicles or pedestrians. Lido Streettemporarily closed to traffic to allow for rescue operations and to secure the area, was reopened in the early hours of the morning.

The news of Armando Mango’s sudden passing quickly spread, causing grief and emotion among those who knew him. Numerous messages of condolence flooded social media. Among others, that of the mayor of Sermoneta, Josephine Giovannoliwho expressed his deep sorrow.

The community of Sermoneta gathers around the family of Armando Mango in this moment of immense pain. Friends and relatives will gather at the funeral to say their last farewell to a man taken from life too soon.

