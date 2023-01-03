After Hamlin was transported off the field by an ambulance, Bills players gathered and knelt on the ground together in a circle. Bills head coach Sean McDermott, opposite number Zac Taylor and the umpires then spoke and a decision was made to suspend play for the time being. 90 minutes after the start of the game, the NFL then announced that the game would be abandoned. It was not initially clear when and in what form it should be continued.
#Drama #NFL #Bills #professional #collapses #resuscitated #condition #critical
Leave a Reply